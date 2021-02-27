FG reopens Third Mainland Bridge, caution motorists against overspeeding

The Federal Government has fully reopened the Third Mainland Bridge for vehicular movement, ending over six months of repair works embarked upon to keep the facility in a safe condition.

It, meanwhile, cautioned motorists plying the 11.8-kilometer bridge against driving beyond the approved speed on the road to avoid accidents in Lagos State.

Announcing the full reopening, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, in a short message on his official social media handle, on Saturday, cautioned motorist against reckless driving on the bridge.

Fashola said: “Third mainland bridge rehab completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today. Thank you all for your patience. Drive safely”.

Also confirming the reopening, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, added that the bridge was reopened at noon by the government for vehicular movement.

According to him, Dear Lagosians, the Third Mainland Bridge maintenance and rehabilitation is completed and is now fully accessible to all.

He added: “Thank you for your patience and kind understanding during the period of its closure. Please adhere strictly to traffic laws while commuting.

It would be recalled that the bridge, longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland, was commissioned in 1990 by the former military president, Ibrahim Babangida.