FG removes 13.6M social media accounts over offensive content

The Federal Government facilitated the removal of 13,597,057 social media accounts across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X account, for breaching the country’s law against offensive content.

The figure was contained in the 2024 Code of Practice Compliance Report submitted by major tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, and TikTok, to regulators in Nigeria.

According to the report released on Wednesday, in Abuja, a total of 58.9 million offensive posts were taken down during the period under review, while 754,629 complaints were lodged by users. Out of these, about 420,439 items were reinstated after successful appeals.

The framework was jointly issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to strengthen online safety and promote responsible digital use.

Speaking on the development, NITDA’s Director of Corporate Communications, Hadiza Umar, said the action underscored the government’s resolve to ensure a safer digital environment. She urged continued collaboration between regulators, platforms, and civil society to sustain compliance.

According to her, “The compliance reports provide valuable insights into the platforms’ efforts to address user safety concerns in line with the Code of Practice and the platforms’ community guidelines,” she said.

“The submission of these reports marks a significant step towards fostering a safer and responsible digital environment for Nigerian users.

“It also demonstrates the platforms’ commitment to ensuring a secure and trustworthy online environment for all.

“This achievement reflects the provisions of the Code of Practice, which mandates that large service platforms are registered in Nigeria and comply with relevant laws, including the fulfilment of their tax obligation, while reinforcing the commitment to online safety for Nigerians.

“While NITDA acknowledges these commendable efforts, we emphasise that building a safer digital space requires sustained collaboration and engagement among all stakeholders.

“We remain committed to working with industry players, civil society, and regulatory partners to further strengthen user safety measures, enhance digital literacy, and promote trust and transparency in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.”