FG relocates Nnamdi Kanu to Sokoto prison

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been transferred from the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) to Sokoto Prisons to begin serving his life sentence.

Kanu was relocated from DSS custody after being convicted on terrorism charges by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Omotosho convicted the 58-year-old IPOB leader on all seven counts brought against him by the Federal Government, including enforcing an illegal sit-at-home order in the South-Eastern states.

According to Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, who confirmed the development in a brief post on his social media handle on Friday, the relocation to Sokoto would limit the IPOB leader’s regular contact with his family and lawyers.

“MAZI NNAMDI KANU has just been moved from DSS Abuja to the correctional facility (prison) in Sokoto; so far away from his lawyers, family, loved ones, and well-wishers,” Ejimakor wrote.