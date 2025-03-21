FG releases Rivers’ LGs allocations after Fubara’s suspension

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) has comfirmed the release of Local Government allocations, initially withheld by the Federal Government.

Ibas stated that necessary steps would be taken to promptly pay workers’ salaries and also expressed concern over the delay in salary payments across local government areas.

The former Chief of Naval Staff disclosed this during a meeting with Heads of Local Government Administrators in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Friday.

Ibas, acknowledging the public workers’ difficulties, vowed that his administration would take immediate action to ensure timely salary payments, putting an end to prolonged delays.

He warned that his administration would strictly enforce financial accountability, mandating all local government areas to submit their wage bills, backed by relevant documentation, to the Head of Service.

The state administrator emphasized that financial recklessness would not be tolerated, and vowed to closely scrutinize the management of public funds, taking swift action against any mismanagement.

According to Ibas, good governance is not just a slogan but a commitment to changing the negative narrative within the next six months.

“You must take the lead in ensuring security within your domains,” he urged local government administrators.

In response to this, the President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees and Administrator of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Clifford Paul, acknowledged the developmental strides made in the state despite political conflicts.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing the sole administrator, attributing the decision to his competence and leadership ability.

Highlighting the problems faced by workers over the past months, he explained that local government staff are currently owed two months’ salaries but are hopeful now that the withheld allocations have been released.

Furthermore, paul pledged to support peace and stability while urging the administrator to prioritize workers’ welfare.