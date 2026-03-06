FG releases emergency lines for Nigerians across Middle-East

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East following the ongoing Iran and U.S.-Israeli conflict, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has released emergency hotline numbers for Nigerians stranded in affected countries.

The hotlines were issued after days of retaliatory strikes by Iran on its Gulf neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Dubai, following a coordinated U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign on Saturday that resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

In a notice posted on its official X handle, NiDCOM urged Nigerians living in or travelling through the region to save the numbers and contact the nearest Nigerian mission immediately in case of emergencies.

The commission said the hotlines are available to provide urgent consular assistance to Nigerians who may require help due to the evolving security situation.

The government had earlier assured that it is closely monitoring developments and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Nigerian citizens.

NiDCOM also noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with relevant agencies on appropriate interventions, while appealing to Nigerians in the affected countries to adhere to official travel advisories.

The commission reiterated that Nigerians abroad should remain vigilant, follow local safety instructions, and maintain contact with Nigerian missions for updates and assistance.

The emergency hotlines for Nigerians abroad are:

Embassy of Nigeria, Abu Dhabi, UAE – +971 56 884 4130

Consulate-General of Nigeria, Dubai, UAE – +971 56 377 8678

Embassy of Nigeria, Kuwait (covers Bahrain) – +965 97895737, +965 99509288

Embassy of Nigeria, Tel Aviv, Israel – +972 547115279, +234 7064263944

Embassy of Nigeria, Doha, Qatar – +974 30197102, +974 30197261

Others include, Embassy of Nigeria, Beirut, Lebanon – +961 78 861 779, +234 8038954425

Embassy of Nigeria, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (covers Oman) – +966 542149456, +966 565695763

Consulate-General of Nigeria, Jeddah – +966 560965633

Embassy of Nigeria, Amman, Jordan (covers Iraq) – +962 777369428, +962 776594020