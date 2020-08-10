FG relaxes work from home, approves specified civil servants, others resumption

As part of measures to fully reopen the economy and adjust to current realities occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus, the Federal Government has relaxed its work from home policy and approved the resumption of civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 for full duties.

Also asked to resume full duties were workers on essential duties and that all workers would henceforth work from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4 pm, as against working three days in a week introduced to curb the spread of the deadly pandemic.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, said that the decision became imperative following the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 recommendations approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yemi-Esan, through the directive contained in a circular dated August 10, 2020, enjoined officers to ensure full compliance with directives and advice on the COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.

“Following Mr President’s approval of the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13, and those on essential services are hereby directed to be in the office every working day (Monday to Friday) with effect from Monday, August 10, 2020.

“Also, the officers and those affected by earlier circulars on resumption of duty are now to resume by 8 am and close by 4 pm daily. Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers are to define the officers performing essential services in their MDAs.

“However, in doing so, consideration must be given to the health implication of the number to recall for duties in the light of the extant guidelines on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Where the number of staff resuming work is large, Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers should consider the option of duty rosters,” the circular said.