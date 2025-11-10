FG reduces 2026 Hajj fare to N7.6m

The Federal Government, through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has announced a significant reduction in the cost of the 2026 Hajj, unveiling a new fare structure that will ease the financial burden on thousands of intending pilgrims across the country.

NAHCON emphasized that the fare review reflects a deliberate effort to make the pilgrimage more affordable, following concerns over rising costs in previous years.

In a revised fare breakdown released on Monday, the commission stated that pilgrims departing from the Southern Zone will benefit the most, with a reduction of N792,943.83, bringing the new fare to N7,991,141.76, down from N8,784,085.59.

Pilgrims from the Northern Zone will also enjoy a substantial decrease of N760,915.83, bringing the fare to N7,696,769.76.

For intending pilgrims from the Borno–Adamawa axis, traditionally the lowest-cost departure point, the fare has been revised to N7,579,020.96, following a reduction of N748,104.63.

NAHCON’s Deputy Director of Information and Publication, Fatima Usara, said the downward review aims to reduce the financial burden on pilgrims and encourage broader participation in the 2026 exercise.

According to her, the revision followed high-level discussions between the commission and state executives in Abuja, addressing preparations for the 2026 Hajj and implementing a mandated fare reduction directive from President Bola Tinubu.

The commission also announced December 5, 2025, as the deadline for full payment, stressing that meeting this timeline is crucial for completing visa processing, airline arrangements, and other logistical preparations.

NAHCON added that the fare reduction is expected to be widely welcomed, offering much-needed relief amid the economic challenges facing many households planning the pilgrimage to the Holy Land.