spot_img
FG records 321 Nigerian deaths during flooding

No fewer than 321 Nigerians have lost their lives to flooding that ravaged most states of the country.

The deaths, according to the government, were recorded across 34 states of the federation during the flooding.

This was disclosed on Thursday during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, said that over 1.2 million people were displaced from their homes after their buildings were ravaged by floods.

While stating that over one million houses were affected, Soludo noted that farmlands were washed away during the disasters.

He stated that the NEC also expressed sadness over the incident and urged that steps be taken to ameliorate the sufferings of those affected.

