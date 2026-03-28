FG records 146 Lassa fever deaths in 3months

The Federal Government has confirmed that 146 people have died from Lassa fever within the first three months of the year, underscoring the growing severity of the outbreak and the heightened risks faced by healthcare workers across the country.

Latest data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) revealed that the fatalities were recorded from 582 confirmed cases, while 3,222 suspected cases were reported nationwide within an 11-week period.

The outbreak has not spared frontline medical personnel, raising concerns about occupational exposure and the adequacy of protective measures in health facilities.

The National Association of Resident Doctors disclosed that 25 of its members have been infected, with one fatality recorded among them. Similarly, the Nigerian Medical Association confirmed that at least 37 health workers have contracted the disease, including three doctors who have died.

Health experts warn that the increasing number of infections among medical workers highlights gaps in infection prevention and control practices, as well as the urgent need for improved access to personal protective equipment and rapid diagnostic tools.

Lassa fever, an acute viral haemorrhagic illness endemic to West Africa, is caused by the Lassa virus. It is primarily transmitted through contact with the urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats, though human-to-human transmission can also occur, particularly in healthcare settings. Symptoms can range from mild fever and general weakness to severe complications such as bleeding, facial swelling, respiratory distress, and shock.

A state-by-state breakdown of the death toll released yesterday showed that Taraba State recorded the highest number of fatalities with 40 deaths, followed by Ondo State with 31. Bauchi State reported 25 deaths, while Plateau and Benue states recorded 11 deaths each. Edo State accounted for nine deaths, and Nasarawa State reported three fatalities within the same period.

Public health officials have expressed concern over the persistent spread of the disease, especially in high-burden states, and have called for intensified surveillance, early case detection, and community awareness campaigns to curb transmission.

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening response efforts, including supporting state governments, deploying rapid response teams, and scaling up public education on preventive measures such as proper food storage, environmental sanitation, and avoiding contact with rodents.

As the outbreak continues, stakeholders emphasize that protecting healthcare workers remains critical to sustaining the country’s response capacity and preventing further loss of lives.