FG receives Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, begins review, others

The Federal Government has disclosed that the nation has taken receipt of samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine from the Russian Government and that the sample would be subjected to review by medical and health experts to ascertain its efficacy.

It explained that the Russia made vaccine would be studied by teams of researchers and ensure it was subjected to series of validation tests and ascertained as safe for usage before it would be administered to coronavirus patients in the country.

Confirming the receipt, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, revealed that the sample of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine was received from Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, and that the vaccine was a resultant effect of the country’s participation in series of knowledge exchange and contacts with different research bodies and countries to find solutions to the virus.

Through a statement released on Friday by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Media, and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, the minister maintained that he had referred the vaccine to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development, and others for review.

According to him, after such times when the review would have been completed on the vaccine, the ministry’s team of scientists and advisors would commence work on possible patronage of the Russian vaccine to for effective treatment protocol for the deadly respiratory disease.