FG receives Ibori’s £4.2m loot from UK

The Federal Government has disclosed that it has taken receipt of £4.2 million looted by associates and family members of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, from the United Kingdom.

He added that the money was credited into the designated Federal Government account, with the naira equivalent value of the amount as of May 10, 2021.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SANI, who confirmed the development on Tuesday through a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said the repatriation followed robust synergy between the apex government and UK government.

“The development was a demonstration of the recognition of reputation Nigeria earns through records of management of recovered stolen Nigerian stolen in the execution of public-oriented projects,” the statement said.

Malami recalled that he had on behalf of the Nigerian government earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the repatriation of the loot.

