FG reassures investors of Nigeria’s economic stability after U.S. airstrikes

The Federal Government has reassured investors, analysts, and international partners that Nigeria remains economically stable, noting that recent security developments do not signal internal conflict or threaten the country’s reform trajectory and investment outlook.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun, said the administration remains focused on protecting lives, sustaining macroeconomic stability, and deepening reforms, stressing that recent economic indicators reflect resilience and policy clarity.

Edun made the reassurance following a targeted joint security operation conducted by Nigerian and United States forces in Sokoto on Christmas Eve.

“In light of recent enquiries following the targeted joint security operation by Nigeria and the US conducted in Sokoto on Christmas Day, I wish to reassure investors, analysts, and our multilateral partners that Nigeria is not at war with itself, nor with any nation. What Nigeria is decisively confronting, alongside trusted international partners, is terrorism,” he said in a statement issued on Monday.

Edun added that the operation was precise, intelligence-led, and focused exclusively on terrorist elements that threaten innocent lives, national stability, and economic activity.

The minister explained that, far from destabilising markets or weakening confidence, such actions strengthen the foundations of peace, protect productive communities, and reinforce the conditions required for sustainable growth.

According to him, security and economic stability are inseparable, as every effort to safeguard Nigerians is, by definition, pro-growth and pro-investment.

Speaking further, Edun said that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria has made tangible, measurable progress in both security and economic reforms.

He disclosed that Nigeria recorded a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 3.98 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, following a stronger 4.23 per cent expansion in the second quarter, while inflation has declined for the seventh consecutive period to below 15 per cent.

Edun added that financial markets remain resilient and functional, noting that as markets reopen on Monday, December 29, 2025, investors can remain confident that Nigeria is focused, reform-driven, and committed to stability.