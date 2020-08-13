FG raises concerns over delay in ammunition supply

Concerned by the resurgence of killings and other forms of insecurities bedevilling the country, the Federal Government has raised concerned over the delay in supply of arms and ammunition purchased for the purpose of fighting terrorism in Nigeria.

It explained that the delay in the supply of purchased ammunition was largely responsible for the setback being suffered by the country in its anti-terrorism fight and that continuous delay may erode gains being recorded by the apex government against the terrorists.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while decrying the development appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny Nigeria vital platforms and weapons to fight insecurity.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, Mohammed alleged that some weapons that were paid for since three years ago were yet to be delivered to the country, a development he claimed was not helping the country’s anti-terrorism fight.

“I want to use this opportunity to say that the international community can help us better than they are doing right now. To fight terrorists we need platforms and weapons.

“When the international community is weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny the country of vital platforms and weapons to fight insecurity, you cannot turn round to accuse the country of not fighting terrorism,’ he said.

The minister buttresses the claim, saying “certain world powers have refused to even sell to us certain vital weapons.”

“For more than two to three years now, we have paid for certain vital weapons that they have not released to us and they even refused to give us spare parts.

“I think our appeal to them is that they should please help Nigeria to provide us with these sensitive platforms so that we can fight insecurity more effectively”.

The minister said for Nigerians to fairly assess the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the fight against insecurity, they should compare where the country was pre-2015 and today.

He said to better appreciate what the government is doing in the area of security, they should take a global survey to understand that unrest, terrorism, and mindless violence cut across the globe.

“People should recognize the fact that today, people have weaponized the issues of religion and ethnicity. We are dealing with extremely unreasonable people, whether in the northwest or in the northeast.

“They should not forget that we are fighting a non-conventional war and at the same time, these people have contacts everywhere,” he said.

Mohammed said besides kinetic deployment, the government is equally using a non-kinetic approach to tackle insecurity like the economy and social intervention programs meant to empower and engage the youths.