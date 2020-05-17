FG quarantines 51 West Africa returnees in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In a bid to flatten the coronavirus pandemic curve in Nigeria, the Federal Government has ordered that 51 Nigerians evacuated from Ghana and other West African countries be placed be quarantined.

Of the 51 returnees, 39 were Nigerians stranded in Ghana while the 12 others were picked in different West African countries following the closure of Nigeria entry ports after coronavirus spreads to the country.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in a statement on Sunday, confirmed the development and disclosed that the returnees were quarantined in Badagry axis of Lagos State.

NIDCOM added that the expenses have been paid by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure the returnees have better welfare while serving their quarantine.

“39 Evacuees from Ghana with about 12 Evacuees from other West African Countries are now in Badagry, Lagos. They have begun their 14 day compulsory isolation.

“All the 14 day quarantine expenses paid for by the Lagos State Government under the leadership of governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu”, the Commission added. NIDCOM statement came hours after the Lagos state government disclosed that

three of the Nigerians evacuated from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), tested positive to coronavirus.

The Commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said: “Three Nigerians recently evacuated from United Arab Emirates (UAE) have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, following test conducted on them.