FG, Qatar begin joint enforcement against drug trafficking

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has agreed with its counterpart in Qatar to strengthen efforts to combat the trafficking of illicit drugs between the two nations.

The collaboration will focus specifically on curbing the illegal importation of opioids, such as tramadol and codeine-based syrups, from the Middle East country into Nigeria.

This development follows the historic signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 3, 2024, in Doha by President Bola Tinubu and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The MoU outlines cooperation to fight the trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors.

During a brief event held at the Qatar Embassy in Abuja on Tuesday, NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd.) expressed gratitude for the partnership in addressing a serious global threat to public health and security.

Marwa reaffirmed the NDLEA’s commitment to working closely with Qatari authorities to shield both nations from the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking.

He also revealed that in the past four years, the agency had seized over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, cannabis, and other drugs destined for Qatar.

Acknowledging Qatar’s global humanitarian efforts through the Qatar Foundation, Marwa appealed for the Foundation’s assistance in setting up rehabilitation centers for individuals battling drug addiction.

In response, Ambassador Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri assured Marwa that he would convey the request to the Qatar Foundation.

He also noted that relations between the two countries have significantly improved, including an increase in travel between Nigeria and Qatar in recent times.