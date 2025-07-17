FG puts Civil Defence, Immigration recruitment on hold

The Federal Government has temporarily suspended access to the recruitment portal for its paramilitary agencies, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

According to the government, the temporary shutdown is intended to enhance the portal’s capacity to manage a high volume of applications while ensuring a transparent and seamless recruitment process.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Secretary to the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Maj. Gen. AM Jibril (rtd), it was disclosed that the portal, https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng, would be unavailable until Monday, July 21, 2025, due to ongoing efforts to improve system performance.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm and interest of young Nigerians to serve their country through these vital agencies and are committed to ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process,” the statement said.

“The CDCFIB temporarily suspends the recruitment application portal. As part of efforts to optimize system efficiency, the portal dedicated to recruitment into its paramilitary agencies has been temporarily suspended,” it added.

The platform, which officially opened on Monday, July 14, is being used for recruitment into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Federal Fire Service, and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The recruitment exercise was originally scheduled to begin on June 26 but was later rescheduled to July 14, with the application window expected to close on August 4, 2025.

Minutes after the announcement, our correspondent visited the recruitment portal and found it completely shut down, preventing applicants from accessing the system during the suspension.

Meanwhile, the CDCFIB did not confirm whether the current suspension would affect the application deadline.