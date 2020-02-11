FG Provides succour To SMEs in Nasarawa State.

Consolidating on it’s effort to create an enabling environment for all businesses to thrive, the Federal government has restated its commitment at ensuring that business owners are able to explore and attain their optimum growth.

This commitment was rejuvenated at the occasion of the 26th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinics For Available Enterprise and Exhibition organized by the Office of the Vice President, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Nasarawa State Government, in Lafia the state capital.

Chairman of the National Economic Council and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo was the special guest of honour at the event said, the program will provide further impetus that will boost the entire process of creating a business friendly environment in the state.

Prof. Osinbajo called on MSMEs in the state to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the clinic, just as he equally said the clinic will provide an opportunity for the Federal Government regulatory agency to inform small businesses about their requirements and business procedures.

He disclosed that FG is keen on establishing shared facilities, aimed at providing SMNEs with world class business equipment in various commercial clusters.

“Apart from the challenges that MSMEs face, another recurring problem is that small businesses across the country are not able to access production and operating equipment and this is why government makes it a priority to set up some of the shared facilities.

The Vice President used the opportunity of the event to also call on the Nasarawa State Government, to build on the achievements of the clinic by considering setting up a one-stop regulatory shop for MSMEs in the state.

“This is an office that will house NAFDAC, SON, Corporate Affairs Commission and other regulators, bringing them close to the SMNEs in the state. All that you will be required to do, is provide the facility and the regulatory agencies will provide the rest,” the Vice President said.

He also called for the adoption of the clinic in the state, by organizing the state version of the clinics across all the 13 local government areas of the state.

“This will help the state, the state regulatory agency also, to key into the spirit and letter of the SMNEs clinics. Already, I see that the Nasarawa State Government has incubation centres for growing business initiatives.

The Vice President commended Engineer Sule for providing visionary and creative leadership to the people of Nasarawa State.

“From what I have seen, from the creative and passionate small businesses that are participating in this clinic, I am optimistic that the economic transformation of Nasarawa State is well underway,” he said.

On his part, Nasarawa state Governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule thanked the vice President for the making time to attend the event in person, a sign of his passion to ensure the growth of small businesses in the country. He said his administration is no doubt aligned to all policies and programs President Muhammadu Buhari, that will facilitate rapid development and growth. He revealed that the state government has commenced the conceptualization of an industrial cluster within the Abuja-Nasarawa corridor for small industries to thrive.

“This will serve as major hub for small industries with seamless start-up businesses and necessary incentives to be provided,” the Governor stated.

With the ever growing need to find alternative sources of wealth as opposed to the over dependence on oil, more concerted efforts should be made to enhance MSMEs in the country as remains the most viable means towards the great industrial revolution in the country.