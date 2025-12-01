FG promotes 24,202 senior paramilitary officers for efficiency

The Federal Government has approved the promotion of 24,202 senior officers in Nigeria’s four major paramilitary services, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced.

According to the board, the promotions cover officers across all four agencies, with the Nigerian Correctional Service accounting for the largest number at 11,426 officers.

The Nigeria Immigration Service had 4,336 officers promoted, the Federal Fire Service saw 2,581 officers elevated, while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps recorded 5,859 promotions, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening leadership and capacity in the nation’s paramilitary services.

The announcement was made in Abuja on Monday by the Ministry of Interior, with the Board Secretary, Abdulmalik Jubril, representing the Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The board said promotions were based on national spread, performance, ratification, service records, and availability of vacancies within the agencies. The elevation marks the second batch of senior officer promotions in 2025.

The Ministry of Interior explained that the move aims to boost morale, improve career progression, and strengthen institutional capacity in paramilitary services, following years of delayed promotions and stalled career growth.

Officials noted that the promotions are part of a wider reform effort to address staffing gaps and enhance service delivery in all four agencies. The government emphasized that the promotion process was carried out transparently, rewarding merit and ensuring equitable representation across the country.

With the promotions, authorities hope to improve leadership, operational efficiency, and public confidence in Nigeria’s paramilitary forces, while motivating officers to deliver better service nationwide.