FG promises to fix Kogi road, other infrastructure

Following the tanker explosion that claimed many lives on Wednesday, the Federal Government has promised to fix deplorable roads and other infrastructure across Kogi State.

The administration of President Muhammed Buhari, through his vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, promised that the road project and other necessary infrastructure would soon gain attention, since the government was committed to repairing roads across the country.

It was gathered that there’s no year that passes without such incidence at the same spot in Felele-Lokoja, and many have attributed the cause of the explosion to the state of the deplorable road in the state

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, registered his displeasure over the state of the road to the Federal government and other relevant stakeholders involved in fast-tracking the process of approving the construction project.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday, in Abuja, after a meeting with Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Bello emphasised the need for the government to pay attention to infrastructure nationwide particularly in Kogi, noted that the road serves as a link between the north and the south ends of the country where many ply on daily.

He acknowledged that his meeting with Osinbanjo was a fruitful way as he was hopeful that the administration of President Buhari would soon sweep into action as it concern road construction and maintenance in Kogi.

“The Vice President is a very caring father and is concerned about what happens in Kogi State, particularly yesterday’s a sad and unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of innocent citizens.

“So our discussion was very fruitful, he expressed his sympathy to the families of those that lost their loved ones and promised to ensure the government brings succour to the bereaved”. He added.

Similarly, the governor also had a meeting with Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and commitment extracted was the immediate deployment of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), to fix the spot which claimed lives on Wednesday.