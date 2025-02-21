FG promises roads repairs after Kogi varsity students death

In a swift response to the devastating auto crash that claimed the lives of seven people, including four students of the Federal University of Lokoja, the Federal Government has promised to repair roads and strengthen safety campaigns around the institution.

This commitment came three days after the tragic accident in which an articulated truck, carrying wood and jerrycans of palm oil, lost control and crashed into a fully loaded university bus, claiming the lives of the victims.

The immediate repair, according to the government, is aimed at addressing the deplorable state of the highway, which has been identified as a major contributor to the frequent accidents along the route.

This pledge was contained in a condolence message issued by the Ministry of Education yesterday, which reaffirmed the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s commitment to enhancing road safety and working with relevant agencies to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education Marif Alausa on behalf of the ministry condoled the people of Kogi State over the tragic loss of seven lives, died during the devastating auto crash in the state.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, the Minister of Education, Alausa, sympathized with the students who sustained injuries during the tragic incident while wishing them a quick recovery.

According to the statement, “The Federal Ministry of Education, under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, expresses deep sorrow over the tragic auto crash that claimed the lives of seven individuals, including four Students of the Federal University, Lokoja, in Kogi State”

“The devastating incident, involving an articulated vehicle, has left the education. community in mourning. The Honourable Minister extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the university management, the student body, and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss. He prays for the repose of the souls of the departed and for divine strength and comfort for their loved ones during this difficult time”

“The Ministry also sympathizes with the injured students and wishes them a full and speedy recovery. In light of this unfortunate event, Dr. Alausa reiterates the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing road safety measures and working with relevant agencies to prevent such tragedies in the future”

“At this moment of grief, the Federal Ministry of Education stands in solidarity with the Federal University, Lokoja, and the entire academic community. May the Almighty grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear this loss”.