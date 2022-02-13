FG promises female engineers adequate support, incentives

The Federal government has promised to provide adequate support, incentives amongst others to motivate girls in Nigeria to study engineering.

Pledging to always support the female engineers, the government stated that the determination to do so was spurred by the interest of girls in technology, adding that this will boost their morale to study engineering.

Disclosing the development on Friday, the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, pledged that they would do anything within their powers to ensure that necessary incentives to make the girl-child in Nigeria to study engineering, adding that there is need for more girls inclusion in technology.

He said that government would support the Association of Professional Women Engineers in Nigeria (APWEN) to achieve its collective goals, stressing the role of women in the development of any society, especially in the developing world.

The minister told the association to keep the flag flying in pursuit of its drive to achieve the collective mandate of encouraging more girls to take up careers in the engineering profession, adding that the government would ensure they get the best.

On her part, the chairman of APWEN, Charity Ojobo, said that if the girl-child is brought up to show deep interest in engineering such a measure would foster nation building, noting that it was the new wave the every girl should embrace.

“Engineering is a career that one can comfortably stay in the house and make your pay and it is a career that is central to the wellbeing of our citizens.” she said.

According to her, the new leadership of the Abuja Chapter of APWEN has decided to forge ahead and ensure that the nation has more female engineers than before.

“We have programmes for women in the FCT and its villages and we are collaborating with the ministry of water resources to achieve set objectives, including attracting the girl-child to engineering,” she added.

She further said that the chapter had also embarked on different programmes to attract more girl child to engineering profession, part of which she said was a competition organized among secondary schools in Abuja.

