FG promises affordable data rates, improve digital economy before 2025

The Federal Government has promised affordable data rate of N390 per gigabyte targeted at 70 per cent of broadband penetration and improving digital economy before 2025.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said that the need was aimed at x-raying the current level of broadband penetration, and consider areas of improvement, not only to achieve the 70 per cent broadband penetration but exceed it.

He said that broadband supports the development of the digital economy and that a focus on growing the national digital economy would also improve and diversify the nation’s traditional economy.

“The plan is carefully designed to deliver data download speeds across Nigeria. A minimum of 25Mbps in urban areas, and 10Mbps in rural areas.

“With effective coverage available to at least 90 per cent of the population by 2025 at a price not more than N390 per 1GB of data as well as penetration rate of 70 per cent by 2025,” he said.

Pantami, who was represented by the Director of IT Infrastructure Solution Department, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Usman Abdullahi, on Monday, in Abuja, said that broadband was the backbone of a digital economy.

He said that it had been identified by industry experts that 10 per cent increase in broadband penetration would increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of an economy by between 1.6 per cent and 4.6 per cent.

The minister noted that some of the challenges of broadband included multiple taxation and regulation, non-conformity with agreed Right-of-Way (RoW) charges, difficulty in obtaining approvals and permits.

According to him, burdensome taxes and levies were also some of the huge burdens on the industry and had stifled needed investment in telecommunication infrastructure.

He further said that the steady increase was as a result of relentless efforts made to address those challenges and that the government was confident that the figure would continue to increase and surpass the set mid-term target of 50 per cent penetration by 2023.

As gathered, as at July 2021, the broadband penetration was 39.79 per cent. The current evaluation of the broadband plan achievements so far revealed that as of the first quarter of 2022, broadband penetration stood at 42.27 per cent.

