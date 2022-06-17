FG procures new security equipment, assets for crime prevention

The Federal Government has procured security equipment and land assets to enhanced maritime security and prevent piracy, sea robbery, oil theft, kidnapping, and illegal fishing among other criminal activities.

The land assets were said to include the Command, Control, Communication, Computer, and Intelligence Centre for intelligence gathering and data collection.

Also included are 16 armoured vehicles for coastal patrol and 600 specially-trained troops for Maritime Security Unit to carry out interdiction.

With the delivery, two unmanned aircraft system, nine interceptor patrol boats and 10 armoured vehicles were said to have been added to existing assets procured by the Federal Government.

Before the new platforms were procured, the “Deep Blue’’ project were said to have had two Special Mission Vessels and 17 Fast Interceptor Boats and the air assets are two Special Mission Aircraft for surveillance of the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), three Special Mission helicopters for search-and-rescue operations and four Unmanned Aerial Vehicles amongst others.

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh, through a statement issued in Lagos, on Friday, stated that the additional equipment would improve on the gains recorded in securing the Gulf of Guinea; further check piracy and other maritme crimes and generally secure the Nigerian maritime domain.

He described the recently-held Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum in Abuja as a success in rallying international support in the suppression of maritime insecurity.

“These newly-procured assets will assist us in building on the gains already recorded in the fight against piracy, sea robbery, oil theft, kidnapping, and illegal fishing among others. Nigeria is improving on her capacity to fight maritime crime by procuring state-of-technology equipment and upgrading human capacity for effective service delivery.

“It is also deploying assets for round-the-clock patrol, interdiction and reconnaissance with the support of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies with which we signed Memoranda of Understanding,’’ he said.

He further assured that Nigeria’s commitment to regional maritime security would always be sustained.

