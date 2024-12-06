FG procures 12 second-hand jets from France

Amidst the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency and emergence of new terrorist threats, the Nigerian government has acquired 12 already used Alpha Jet, a high-performance combat aircraft from the French Air Force.



This procurement came barely a week after President Bola Tinubu’s three-day state visit to France, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss critical areas of cooperation, including agriculture, security, education, and health.



The Special Assistant to the President on social media, Olusegun Dada, disclosed via his X handle yesterday.



According to Dada, the jets acquired to bolster the country’s counter-terrorism capabilities was purchased from SOFEMA a French military and aeronautics corporation, and is ready for shipping.



He said, “Nigeria has procured 12 pre-owned A-Jet aircraft from the French Air Force through SOFEMA. All 12 aircraft are ready for shipping. As of 2023, the Nigerian Air Force has 11 Alpha Jets in service”.



“NAF is also expecting the arrival of 24 M-346FA light attack aircraft that were ordered by the previous President Buhari’s administration early next year”



The Acquisition of the Alpha Jet is seen as a major boost to Nigeria’s military capabilities, particularly in its fight against terrorism and insurgency.



Additionally, it will enhance the NAF’s ability to conduct precision strikes and provide close air support to ground troops.