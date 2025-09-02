FG probes Kaduna varsity post-graduate student’s death

The Federal Government has launched an investigation into the tragic death of Abdulraheem Abubakar, a postgraduate student whose life was cut short in an incident involving Mobile Police officers.

In order to serve justice, the federal government has pledged to the public that no stone will be left unturned in uncovering the truth and ensuring accountability over the tragic loss.

The Ministry of Youth Development described the matter as “deeply troubling,” assuring the family, the youth of Kaduna, and Nigerians at large that a thorough, transparent, and fair process is underway to determine exactly what happened.

Youth Development Minister, Ayodele Olawande, said the ministry’s Nigerian Youth HelpDesk had already activated steps to verify the facts of Abubakar’s death.

“We will engage all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Police Force, to ensure justice is served,” he stated.

“This is not just about one individual; it is about protecting the dignity and lives of young Nigerians everywhere.”

Olawande also appealed to young people in Kaduna to remain calm. “We understand the pain and frustration, but we urge patience and restraint while the investigation runs its course,” he said.

“Engr. Abdulraheem’s death is a painful reminder of why accountability and institutional reform must remain top priorities.”

Furthermore, the Ministry affirmed that it would stand with Nigerian youth in defence of their rights and safety, pledging to ensure that Abdulraheem Abubakar’s death is neither forgotten nor ignored.

The Guild had reported that the incident occurred on August 29 in Kaduna, involving Abubakar, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University and a postgraduate student at the Nigerian Defence Academy.

His family alleges he was struck on the head by a police officer while riding on a motorcycle, while bystanders had to insist he be taken to a hospital.

However, the Kaduna State Police Command has presented a different account, with police spokesperson Mansir Hassan disclosing that Abubakar, who was riding as a passenger, became unconscious after the motorcycle collided with a stationary Mobile Police vehicle, while the rider fled the scene.

“Our personnel, instead of abandoning the victim, rushed him to the hospital, reported themselves, and gave full statements,” Hassan explained. “Sadly, he was later confirmed dead despite efforts to save him.”

Abubakar’s family, however, claims there has been an attempt to cover up the incident, rejecting the police version and insisting that eyewitnesses support their account of a direct assault.