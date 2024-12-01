FG probes illegal deduction from Paramilitary officers

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an investigation into allegations of salary deductions affecting paramilitary officers.

This came barely 24 hours after some officers, from the Nigeria Prisons Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), claimed they hadn’t received promotion arrears and are experiencing deductions from their salaries by the integrated payroll and personnel information system.

The affected personnel had called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and investigate why their allowances hadn’t been paid, despite funds being released.

They also pointed out that their colleagues in the Federal Fire Service and other agencies under the Ministry of Interior have received their promotions and allowances.

In response to the allegations, the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board, Ahmed Ja’afaru, assured the officers that a comprehensive investigation is underway to address their concerns.

In a statement released on Sunday, Ja’afaru said, “The attention of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has been drawn to an online publication of complaints from officers of the paramilitary services under its purview, alleging deductions from their salaries by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, as well as delays in the payment of promotion arrears.

“Consequently, the Minister/Chairman of the Board, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has directed that a comprehensive investigation be carried out forthwith by the Board on the matter while calling on officers of the paramilitary services to remain calm.

“The Board wishes to assure our dedicated officers of its commitment to achieving a swift and positive resolution to these matters.”