FG probes Bobrisky’s bribery allegation against prison warders

The Federal Government has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of bribery and corruption within the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) made by popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly called Bobrisky, after serving a jail term.

Meanwhile, the government has unequivocally condemned the alleged reprehensible behaviour of prison officers in its Lagos facility.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the order on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide, Babatunde Alao.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized the federal government’s zero tolerance for indiscipline, unprofessionalism, and corruption, saying there are severe consequences within the paramilitary services under the Ministry’s purview.

“The Ministry will not tolerate any compromise on its core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability. We will leave no stone unturned in rooting out corruption and ensuring that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law,” he added.

The Minister directed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, to lead a special investigative team that probe these allegations and submit a comprehensive report.

He reassured the public that the investigation would be rigorous, transparent, and impartial, and that appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against personnel found guilty.

The probe follows a bribery allegation by Bobrisky in a video released by a blogger, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, against a top officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

In the viral audio made after six months behind bars, Bobrisky, who was released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre on August 5, claimed to have bribed officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with N15 million to drop the money laundering charge against him.

It would be recalled that he was jailed by a Federal High Court in Lagos in April with no option of fine following his guilty plea to naira abuse charge preferred against him by the EFCC.