FG preparing new case against Kalu’s freedom

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) waiting to see their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, waiting to welcome their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to Southeast region after the Court of Appeal in Abuja ordered his release may have to wait for more days after the Federal Government disclosed plans to sustain its push for the embattled IPOB leader’s incarceration through the institution of all charges lined up against Kanu.

The government said that all previous allegations against the IPOB leader would not be dropped since the court only discharge Kanu but was not acquitted.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed government plans yesterday while reacting to Appeal court ruling that quashed terrorism charges against the IPOB leader.

In a statement signed and released by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu, the AGF stated that the court’s decision was on a single issue that borders on rendition.

He added that there were other issues predating Kanu’s rendition “on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail” which remained “valid issues for judicial determination.”

It further stated that the FG would continue to pursue determination of pre-rendition issues while considering all available options on the judgement on rendition.

According to the statement, “The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu. For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition. Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predate rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

