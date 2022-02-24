FG prepares special flights for Nigerians evacuation amid Ukrainian unrest

The Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy a special flight operation to evacuate Nigerians, particularly students from Ukraine amid the escalating crisis in the country.

It disclosed that the plane would be deployed immediately for the evacuation exercise after the airports across the country were reopened for flight operations.

According to the apex government, Nigerians around the troubled country have been advised to remain indoors in order to avoid being hit by missiles and other flying objects that could harm them in the ongoing face-off between both countries.

The central government disclosed the plans in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on Thursday.

The Nigerian government announced its decision Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a “full-scale invasion” was underway.

Weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.

Part of the federal government statement signed by the Ministry spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has received with surprise, reports of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been reassured by the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine of the safety of Nigerians in that country and measures being undertaken to keep them safe and facilitate the evacuation of those who wish to leave.

“The Federal Government wishes to assure the families with loved ones in Ukraine that as soon as the airports in the country are opened, it would assist in facilitating the evacuation of Nigerians who are willing to leave.

“In the meantime, the Nigerian Mission has confirmed that military action by the Russians has been confined to military installations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

