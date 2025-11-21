FG, Plateau shut 47 Unity Colleges, others over security concerns

Followings recents gunmen attacks schools in Kebbi and Niger states, the Federal and Plateau State Governments have shutdown schools under its supervision to prevent loss of lives and property in the country.

While the apex government closed the 47 Unity Colleges, the Plateau government ordered the immediate closure of basic schools across the state over rising security concerns.

The directive, issued in a circular released on Friday, cites “recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches.”

The closure of the colleges, it said, was approved by Tunji Alausa, the minister of education.

The circular was signed by Binta Abdulkadir, director of senior secondary education, for the minister.

Principals of the affected colleges have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the order.

The colleges were: FGGC MINJIBIR

FTC GANDUJE, FGGC ZARIA, FTC KAFANCHAN, FGGC BAKORI, FTC DAYI, FGC DAURA, FGGC TAMBUWAL, FSC SOKOTO, FTC WURNO, FGC GUSAU, FGC ANKA, FGGC GWANDU, FGC BIRNIN YAURI

FTC ZURU, FGGC KAZAURE, FGC KIYAWA, FTC HADEJA and FGGC BIDA.

Others were: FGC NEW-BUSSA

FTC KUTA-SHIRORO, FGA SULEJA, FGC ILORIN, FGGC OMUARAN, FTC GWANARA, FGC UGWOLAWO, FGGC KABBA, FTC OGUGU, FGGC BWARI

FGC RUBOCHI, FGC ABAJI

FGGC KAZAURE, FGC KIYAWA

FTC HADEJIA, FGGC POTISKUM

FGC BUNI YADI, FTC GASHUA, FTC MICHIKAFGC GANYE

FGC AZARE, FTC MISAU, FGGC BAJOGA, FGC BILLIRI, FTC ZAMBUK, FTC IKARE AKOKO, FTC IJEBU-IMUSIN, FTC USHI EKITI

On Plateau, the Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board, Richard Jonah, confirmed the directive to newsmen in Jos on Friday, explaining that the move was a preventive measure.

“You are aware of attacks in schools in some states. So, here in Plateau, the government is being proactive because we don’t want anything like such to happen here.

“So, the government decided to close the schools as a temporary measure to enable it to work on some security measures that can be put in place before school sessions can continue,” he said.

A statement issued by the board on Friday said Government Junior Model Secondary Schools will close effective Saturday, November 22, 2025, while Primary and Day Schools are to shut from Monday, November 24, 2025.

The statement read, “The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB) has directed the immediate closure of schools across the state as follows:

“Government Junior Model Secondary Schools (GJMSSs) will close effective Saturday, 22 November 2025. Primary and Day Schools will close effective Monday, 24 November 2025.

“This decision is underscoring the urgent need for preventive action.

“The Board assures parents, guardians, and stakeholders that this closure is a temporary but necessary step to forestall potential threats and to reassure communities that the government is prioritising the well-being of our learners.”

It also urged Local Government Education Authorities, school heads, and community leaders to cooperate and remain vigilant.