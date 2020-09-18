FG plans fashion hubs creation in Lagos

The Federal Government has disclosed that plans are underway to establish two Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Fashion Hub in Lagos State aimed at supporting small businesses to thrive.

It explained that the planned fashion hubs would sited in two senatorial districts across the state as part of apex government’s committment toward promoting and developing small businesses, especially in the areas of skill acquisition.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, said that the government in line with its economic sustainability plans and other developmental policies would ensure incentives and necessary support needed by small businesses to thrive are provided and sustained.

Speaking on Friday when he, alongside Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu commissioned the Eko MSME Fashion Hub-1 in Lagos, said that the fashion hub would bridge the gap in the areas of skill acquisition and ensure the youths are gainfully engaged for betterment of the economy.

Osinbajo who joined the commissioning ceremony virtually from Abuja, reiterated the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of MSME during and post COVID-19.

He added that the two additional MSME fashion hubs would serve Lagos Central and Lagos East senatorial districts as requested by Governor Sanwo-Olu, stressing that the fashion industry was going to be one of Nigeria’s greatest sources of revenue, bigger than oil in the nearest future.

“MSMEs are the engine for Nigeria’s economy because when they thrive, the country thrives and when they struggle, the country struggles. This is why the Federal Government is committed to creating a conductive environment for MSME to do exceedingly well,” he said.

Osinbajo also charged other state governments and the organised private sector to emulate initiatives that would engender the development of MSME across the country.

Also speaking, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos state was committed to ensuring that micro, small and medium enterprises in the state have the necessary leverage for the generation of lasting wealth, noting that they have an indispensable role to play in the growth and sustainability of the state’s economy.

“The success of MSMEs in Lagos State translates to the success of small businesses across the entire sub-Saharan of Africa and Africa as a whole.

“This shared facility that we are commissioning today and we are handing over to the community today is certainly a step in the right direction. It is a win-win situation for everybody as it shows our progressive dedication to the eradication of poverty and the economic emancipation of our people.

“The destiny of several Lagosians is about to positively change because of this facility. This is the beginning of many victories over unemployment and poverty that we are passing on to our citizens.

“This fully equipped shared facility is a demonstration of our APC-led government’s people-driven agenda. Our ultimate goal is to make life better for our people. We have selfless service as a rare privilege as well as an opportunity to leave a legacy of prosperity for our teeming population,” he said.