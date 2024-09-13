FG plans Borno dam upgrade, targets flood prevention

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, has announced plans for immediate commencement of upgrading of the Alau Dam in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

This move is aimed at tackling the persistent challenges posed by the dam’s overflow and delivering a permanent solution to the recurring flood disasters in the region.

The government announcement came days after residents of Maiduguri were displaced and over 30 people were pronounced following floods that ravaged the state capital.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, made this commitment during a visit to Borno State, alongside the Minister of State, Bello Goronyo, yesterday.

The ministerial delegation, which included technical directors, water experts, heads of agencies, and senior government officials, carried out a thorough assessment of the recent floods, which displaced residents, submerged farmlands and homes, and disrupted economic activities across Maiduguri.

Utsev assured that a team of experts from the Ministry is already on-site in Borno State, conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the Alau Dam to assess its current condition and recommend swift action to enhance its capacity.

“We are committed to a thorough overhaul of this critical infrastructure. The Alau Dam upgrade is non-negotiable, and any poor performance by contractors or officials involved will not go unpunished. Sanctions will be enforced for any delays or substandard work,” the Minister emphasized.

He further assured the public that alongside the dam upgrade, coordinated efforts would be made to curb the spread of waterborne diseases in collaboration with the state government.

Utsev said sanitation kits and water treatment facilities would be provided to displaced persons as part of the ministry’s immediate intervention.

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, thanked the Ministers and their team for their swift response and support during this critical period.

He stressed the importance of conducting a detailed study of the dam to assess its capacity, establish hydraulic structures, and enhance flood forecasting systems.

Zulum also underscored the urgent need to address desertification and invest in clean energy and irrigation systems to combat the escalating impacts of climate change.

As part of their visit, the Ministers met with the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al Amin El-Kanemi CFR, to express their solidarity with the people of Borno and extend sympathies for the recent flooding, which affected the Shehu’s palace.

Prof. Utsev explained that the Ministry’s delayed arrival was due to prior irrigation inspections in the South West but reassured that the Alau Dam would be prioritized.

He further pledged to expand the dam’s capacity, improve water treatment, and enhance sanitation measures in the region.

The Minister also appealed to the Shehu to advise local residents, especially children, to avoid playing in contaminated water, which poses health risks, including the danger of reptile attacks and the spread of waterborne diseases.

The Shehu recalled a similar flood event nearly three decades ago, though the current devastation far exceeds that of the past. He expressed his gratitude for the Federal and State governments’ attention to the matter and stressed the importance of upgrading the dam to prevent future occurrences.

Following their meeting with the Shehu, the Ministers and their team inspected flood-affected areas in Maiduguri to assess the full extent of the damage.