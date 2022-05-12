FG places two years ban on basketball over leadership crisis

The federal government has ordered the immediate withdrawal of Nigeria from all international basketball competitions. President Muhammadu Buhari approved that the basketballers suspend their activities for two years with immediate effect following the unending crisis which has plagued and nearly crippled the development of basketball in Nigeria.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who made this development known through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ismaila Abubakar, said the withdrawal of Nigeria is in order to concentrate on efforts by the government towards revamping the sport from the grassroots as well as domestic leagues which has become moribund.

