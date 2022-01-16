FG places Marine bridge under 10-week closure, announces traffic diversion

In a bid to prevent loss of lives and property in Lagos State, the Federal Government has placed Marine Bridge on a 10-week partially close, to repair failed portion on the infrastructure in the state.

The infrastructure would be closed from tomorrow, Monday 17th January to Saturday, 2nd April, 2022 for repair works that was expected to put the bridge in better condition for motorists in the state.

Closure of the bridge was confirmed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, on Sunday and announced that an alternative routes have been mapped out to reduce travel time across the state.

Oladeinde, through a statement made available to newsmen, stated that the partial closure was to allow the Federal Government carry out routine maintenance works on the bridge infrastructure.

He further explained that the temporary closure of the bridge was in two sections, Apapa Outbound, which will be repaired between 17th January and 9th March, 2022, and the Apapa Inbound section of the bridge scheduled between10th March and 2nd April, 2022.

Highlighting the alternative routes, the Transport Commissioner stated that traffic outbound Apapa will be diverted to give way for contraflow of traffic between RRS point and Total Bridge, adding that Motorists using lighter vehicles will be diverted to Marine Beach by Mobil filling station to connect Ijora Bridge or make use of service lane by Leventis to connect Naval Dockyard to link Total Under bridge to further their journeys.

For the inbound Apapa Motorists during the second phase of the rehabilitation works, Oladeinde explained that traffic inbound Apapa will be diverted to allow contraflow of traffic between Total Bridge and RRS point.

He also added that Motorists using lighter vehicles will be allowed to descend towards Total Under Bridge and make use of Fire Service road to connect Marine Beach by Mobil filling station, while those heading towards Apapa will make a detour and connect Area B through NAGAFF using Mobil filling station service lane.

The Commissioner also assured that palliative repair works have been carried out on all the aforementioned alternative routes to ameliorate the effect of Traffic and deployment of Lagos State Traffic Management personnel (LASTMA) to manage the diversion plan.

The statement implored Motorists to be patient as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.

