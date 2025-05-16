FG places Lagos marine bridge under 21days closure for repair

Traffic diversions are expected in and around the Apapa axis as the Federal Government places the Lagos Marine Bridge under a three-week closure for urgent rehabilitation works meant to restore its safety and functionality.

The state government disclosed that the emergency repairs on the Marine Bridge are scheduled to last three weeks, from Sunday, 18 May to Sunday, 8 June 2025.

It added that the repairs would be carried out in two phases to ensure the bridge continues to serve its intended purpose.

According to the government, Phase 1 will span from the foot of Marine Bridge on Lawani Oguntayo Road inbound Apapa and Costain, while Phase 2 will cover Ijora Badia and the Lilypond Access Ramp inbound Apapa.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who confirmed this on Friday, disclosed that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be deployed to alternative routes to minimize inconvenience during the repairs.

Osiyemi, meanwhile, urged motorists to exercise patience during the partial bridge closure, saying the traffic management plan is intended to support the maintenance of the bridge’s expansion joints.

According to him, “During the course of the maintenance, motorists from Ijora Olopa heading towards Apapa are to use the Ijora Causeway access ramp by Omni Retail Company and continue their journey. Motorists heading to Apapa from Costain will be diverted into a contraflow on the lane inbound to Costain.

“In the same vein, from 2 to 8 June 2025, motorists from Ijora Olopa going to Apapa will be diverted through the Ijora Causeway access ramp by Omni Retail Company into Lilypond Access Road to continue their journeys. The bridge will be fully reopened to traffic on Monday, 9 June 2025.”