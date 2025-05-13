FG places Lagos bridge under 21days closure for repairs

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure that public infrastructure is consistently maintained to optimal standards for ease of use, the Federal Government has announced the 21-day closure of the Ijora-Marine Bridge in Lagos for comprehensive maintenance work.

According to the government, the bridge will be closed from 7:00 a.m. on May 18th to July 7th, during which the contractor is expected to complete all necessary rehabilitation works.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, explained that the rehabilitation is part of broader measures by the Federal Government to enhance road safety and improve commuting experiences for both motorists and pedestrians who rely on the bridge daily.

Kesha disclosed that the repair process will involve lifting sections of the bridge deck in order to replace worn-out bearings and undertake other critical interventions aimed at improving the structural integrity of the transportation facility.

“Some portions of the bridge will be completely closed, while others will remain partially accessible during the repair period,” she said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the controller noted that alternative routes have been mapped out for motorists and other road users to minimise the impact of the closure throughout the maintenance period.

She further assured the public that traffic diversion plans have been thoughtfully developed, with traffic management officials already mobilised to direct vehicles and maintain an orderly flow of traffic while work is ongoing.

Kesha urged residents, commuters, and business owners in the affected areas to adjust their travel schedules accordingly and to cooperate with the relevant authorities throughout the duration of the closure.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause, but this is a necessary step to keep the bridge in good condition and ensure the safety of all road users.

“Safety signs and traffic management tools will be in place to minimise disruptions. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank members of the public for their patience and understanding,” she concluded.