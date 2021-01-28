FG places 3rd Mainland Bridge on 72-hour total closure

As part of measures aimed at achieving hitch-free rehabilitation, the Federal Government has disclosed that plans had been concluded to place the Third Mainland Bridge on 72 hours total closure.

It explained that the decision to put the facility under additional three days total shutdown had been reached to ensure strict professionalism and put the bridge in a perfect condition that was safe for motorists.

Announcing plans for the total shutdown yesterday, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, said that the closure was aimed at allowing adequate repairs of the delicate expansion joints replacement.

He said that the closure which would take effect from midnight on Friday to midnight of February 1, would allow the fixing of important parts in the ongoing rehabilitation works on the bridge.

“The construction works have reached the stage for casting concrete on additional three expansion joints, hence the need to stop all movements on the bridge that could cause vibrations,” he said.

According to him, the 72 hours closure was to ensure that the concrete sets properly during the curing process’ to make the rehabilitation works perfectly and durable.

“The contractor is planning to cast three number expansion joints on January 30 and Sunday 31. This will require total closure of Third Mainland bridge from 12:00 midnight of Friday 29th till midnight of February 1, 2021. We are sorry for the inconveniences this may cause Lagosians,” Popoola said.

Furthermore, he urged motorists and residents to be patient, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was passionate about quality infrastructure delivery and safety of road users.