FG persuades resident doctors to suspend industrial action

By The Guild

The Federal Government has disclosed that it has concluded plan to reconvene a conciliation meeting as part of its commitment towards ensuring that the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) suspend its ongoing industrial action across the country.

It explained that the meeting scheduled for tomorrow was in furtherance of its efforts in addressing the remaining two out of eight demands listed by the association and ensure both parties are on the same footing for normalcy to return.

 

