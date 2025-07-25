FG pegs secondary school admission age @12yrs

The Federal Government has introduced a new policy mandating 12 years as the minimum age for admission into Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1), following the completion of six years of primary education.

The directive, announced by the Federal Ministry of Education, is part of a broader framework aimed at standardizing education practices across non-state (private) schools in Nigeria.

The policy is designed to align school progression with age-appropriate development and curb the increasing trend of early admissions, particularly in private institutions.

Under the new system, children will begin early childhood education at age three, then move on to one year of compulsory kindergarten at age five, followed by primary school starting at age six.

This new policy, if fully implemented, will promote a consistent academic timeline that allows students to complete their secondary education around age 18, which aligns with university admission standards.

In 2023, the then Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, announced 18 as the minimum age for university entry, stressing the need for maturity and readiness for higher learning. However, his successor, Tunji Alausa, later lowered the entry age to 16.

This policy also emphasizes the growing importance of private schools in Nigeria’s education system.

According to the Nigeria Education Digest 2022, private primary and junior secondary schools saw significant growth between 2017 and 2022—31.56% and 35.06% respectively. In 26 states, private junior secondary schools now outnumber public ones.

In response to these changes, the Federal Government stressed the need to regulate private institutions and enforce national education standards.

The Ministry of Education repeated its commitment to improving access, quality, and equity in basic education, and encouraged all stakeholders to follow the new age-based admission guidelines.