FG orders shoot-on-sight for prison attackers

The Federal Government has asked correctional facility officers to shoot anyone who tries to penetrate the prison security architecture upon sighting them, saying such would halt incessant attacks on the government owned facilities across the country.

It explained that the approval had become imperative following attacks on the facilities that led to death of several prison officials and also ensure the release of hardened criminals back to several the community which could endanger lives and property of Nigerians.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who announced the government’s approval on Monday, while inspecting the facility at the Agodi Custodial Centre, Ibadan, the Oyo State’s capital, said that the step would ensure no criminal dare to infiltrate any prisons across the country.

Addressing security officers at the facility, the minister said that the officials must solidify their security strategy and they must ensure that no any attacker do no live to tell the story of such endeavor.

According to him, any attack on any correctional centre is an attack on the state and such must never be allowed again. Our officer must make it impossible for anyone to penetrate the facility because it is a red zone and any attempt to attack correctional centres should be a suicide attempt and perpetrators must not be allowed to live to tell the story.

“The most important thing is the security impregnability of this facility. Make this facility impregnable. It is a red zone, dangerous zone. Whoever attempts to breach the security here is already dead. He must not live to tell the story. Other people will tell his or her story.

“Any effort to breach our facility is not acceptable. Don’t shoot to injure, shoot to kill. Don’t shoot to disable, shoot to kill. This is a total embodiment of the state to guarantee the security of the people.

“We will do our best regarding your welfare to ensure effective service. I must commend your work for not recording any case of COVID-19 in your facility.

“But most importantly, you must be effective in preventing the penetration of this facility. You must have the capacity to repel viciously any attempt to penetrate this facility.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

