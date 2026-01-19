FG opens applications for 2026 overseas scholarships

The Federal Government has opened applications for the 2026 Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Overseas Scholarship Scheme, giving Nigerian postgraduate students the chance to study in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Malaysia.

The scheme targets MSc and PhD candidates in disciplines relevant to the oil and gas sector, offering tuition, return flight tickets, accommodation, living allowances, health insurance, and bench fees where applicable.

“The 2026 Overseas MSc and PhD Scholarships provide access to world-class training, research facilities, and global expertise, while developing indigenous capacity in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector,” the PTDF statement said.

The Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, announced on Monday via X that applications for the scheme had commenced.

PhD applicants in the United Kingdom will follow a split-site arrangement, conducting research between the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK), and partner universities including Robert Gordon University, University of Strathclyde, and University of Portsmouth.

The scholarships are highly competitive, with selection based on academic merit, research proposals, membership in professional bodies, and the relevance of studies to the oil and gas industry. “Only candidates who demonstrate outstanding merit and suitability will be considered,” the PTDF statement added.

Applicants for MSc programmes must hold at least a Second Class Lower (2.2) degree, have completed the NYSC programme, be computer literate, and possess five O’Level credits including English Language and Mathematics. PhD candidates must also submit a research proposal of up to five pages detailing objectives, methodology, and data collection approaches.

“All applicants must ensure their National Identity Number (NIN) is verified prior to application, and multiple applications or submission of falsified documents will result in automatic disqualification,” the PTDF cautioned.

Interested candidates can apply online at scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng for approved programmes at PTDF partner institutions. Applications close on 27 February 2026.

The agency emphasised that the scholarships aim to develop local capacity in Nigeria’s energy sector while exposing students to international best practices in petroleum and gas studies.