FG, Ondo Govt. partner on strengthening food security

The Federal Government has partnered with the Ondo State Government to strengthen food security through strategic collaboration between the state and the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORBDA) on agricultural development and water resource management.

The partnership was reaffirmed during a courtesy visit by the BORBDA management team, led by its Managing Director, Olufemi Adekanmbi, where both parties explored ways to boost food production, revive irrigation schemes, and expand agribusiness across the state.

The visit took place at the Government House in Akure, where Adekanmbi and his team met with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to discuss how the state and the Federal Government can work together to tackle food insecurity through land development, water infrastructure, and farmer support programmes.

Speaking during the visit, Aiyedatiwa expressed optimism that the agency’s new leadership would drive rural transformation and improve agribusiness, while also announcing a comprehensive support strategy for farmers displaced by criminal herders.

He acknowledged the impact of insecurity on farming communities stating his administration is intensifying efforts to protect lives, reclaim farmlands, and reduce the cost of land clearing through strategic partnerships.

“Insecurity has displaced many farmers, but we’re working hard to maintain peace and reclaim encroached lands. We’re also exploring partnerships to ease the burden of land clearing for farmers,” the Governor stated.

Aiyedatiwa also commended BORBDA for its role in the ongoing World Bank-supported water project aimed at delivering potable water to Akure and its environs through the completed Owena Dam.

The governor called for stronger synergy with BORBDA’s state office and revealed plans to activate agribusiness initiatives in all 18 local government areas. He added that his administration is open to dialogue with traditional leaders to reclaim BORBDA-owned lands and create farming zones for displaced farmers.

In his remarks, Adekanmbi, who described the visit as a homecoming, congratulated the governor on his electoral victory while reaffirming BORBDA’s commitment to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda on food security.

He revealed that less than 10% of the Authority’s nearly 5,000 hectares of arable land in Ondo State is currently cultivated, and called for the state government’s intervention in resolving disputes at the Ero Irrigation Project site and safeguarding BORBDA’s assets near the Owena Dam.

He also unveiled plans to revive the Igbokoda Poultry House and explore a partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) on a proposed hydropower project at the Owena Multipurpose Dam.

The meeting was attended by key members of the state executive council, including Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami, Secretary to the State Government Taiwo Fasoranti, Chief of Staff Prince Segun Omojuwa, and Head of Service Bayo Philip.