FG okays SIM swap centers creation across Nigeria

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of dedicated Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) swap centres across the 774 local government areas in the country.

Aside from the swap centers establishment approval, the apex government also extended the National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment agent licenses granted to mobile network operators from one to five years.

The Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ikechukwu Adinde, and Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke, announced the government approval on Wednesday.

Through a statement released to journalists, the duo said that the decision was reached at the fourth ministerial task force meeting on the NIN-SIM registration held in February.

They maintained that the approval had been granted in consideration of the network operators’ satisfactory performance and in line with the government’s commitment to simplify the enrolment process for Nigerians and legal residents.

Part of the agreement reached, the duo said, was the mandate given to relevant stakeholders including NIMC, Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria to immediately complete the review of the processes for new SIM activations for legal residents staying in Nigeria for less than 24 months.

“The technical committee was mandated to complete the development of a new SIM issuance strategy that cannot be compromised. This will ensure that there is no repeat of the past process that was compromised through pre-registration by some agents.

“A multi-sectoral adhoc committee was tasked to immediately complete the review of the processes for new SIM activations for legal residents staying in Nigeria for less than 24 months. The membership of the committee was drawn from NCC, NIMC, Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON),” the statement read in part.