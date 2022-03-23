FG okays N92.12bn for Abuja airport second runway project

As a measure to boost Nigeria’s aviation sector standards, the Federal Government has approved the sum of N92.12billion for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The approved fund, according to the government, will be spread over a number of works to be carried out at the airport within a period of 12 months.

Funds for the project was approved during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a new terminal building at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

After the FEC meeting that was chaired by the president, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed that the administration would use the same pattern it had used to raise the money for other projects across sectors to achieve the current mandate.

The approval is a follow-up of President Buhari’s directive to the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to source special funding for the second runway of the airport.

He had also directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, to conclude the documentation of the approved 12,000 hectares of land to accommodate the runway and other developmental projects.

At the event in Lagos on Tuesday, the President asked the aviation minister to fast-track the airport concession programme, to boost aviation practice in the country and make the aviation industry reflect global standards.

In his view, the completion and delivery of five brand new international airport terminals since 2015, which were at 11 percent completion level then, align perfectly with the aviation roadmap developed in 2016 for the purposes of establishing critical infrastructure, including a national carrier as well as maintenance, repairs and overhaul centre, and improved airports terminals through concession.

