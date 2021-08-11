FG okays N4bn for fuelling police vehicles

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has said that the Federal Government has approved over N4 billion in the 2021 budget for fueling of police vehicles for efficient movements of the security agents and patrol operations.

He explained that the amount would cover expenditure on fuel supply to Police Commands in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dingyadi said that the approval was the first in the history of Nigeria Police that over N4 billion was approved for fuelling of police vehicles in the country, adding that the ministry would sustain the gesture.

The minister disclosed this on Tuesday while presenting a paper titled “Strategic Leadership Development: The Role of the Ministry of Police Affairs” to Strategic Leadership and Command Course 3/2021 participants of the National Institute of Police Studies.

According to him, the ministry is deeply grateful to Mr President and the National Assembly for approving funds for the supply of fuel to the 36 states Police Commands across the country and FCT to increase their efficiency.

“As we speak, the Police Trust Fund has awarded contracts for the supply of more operational vehicles, body protection vest, helmet, arms and ammunition, drugs and medical equipment, and other critical security hardware,” Dingyadi was quoted as saying in a statement yesterday by the ministry’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Bolaji Kazeem.

The minister pledged the commitment of the ministry to prioritise the training and development of police officers.

He said that the Ministry of Police Affairs in conjunction with the leadership of the Nigeria Police had developed strategies to meet the training and development needs of police officers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

