FG okays level 14, other civil servants resumption

By Idowu Abdullahi,

As part of preparations leading to the full reopening of the country’s economy, the Federal Government has asked civil servants on Grade Level 14 and above to resume work on a daily basis.

Also included amongst those to resume work, with effect from Tuesday, June 2, 2020, are workers on essential services.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi -Esan, said the affected workers are expected to report to work daily, Monday to Friday from 9 am to 2 pm.

Yemi-Esan, in a statement signed by the Director of Information, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, on Tuesday in Abuja, urged the officers to ensure full compliance with all safety guidelines in a bid to mitigate workplace transmission of coronavirus.

She also advised Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers to abide by guidelines and advice on preventive measures contained in earlier circulars.

“The officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic.

“These measures include maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.

“They are also to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum and ensure that the visitors comply with safety and health advice/ directives,” the statement read.