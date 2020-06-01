FG okays domestic flight resumption, airport operations

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Federal Government has given approval for the resumption of domestic flights across the country, a move, which solidified the journey towards the full reopening of the nation’s economy.

Recall that following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, and as part of measures to mitigate the spread of global pestilence, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the closure of airports and airspace nationwide.

But, the apex government, through the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, said the aviation sector had been asked to begin to develop protocols that will lead to the resumption of domestic flights any time from June 21.

Aliyu, who disclosed this on Monday during the PTF daily briefing, stated that the protocols by the sector must include safety guidelines in line with globally acceptable standards.

According to him, all safety measures must be adhered to by the sector, while passengers’ safety and that of workers and airport officials must be prioritized as the sector prepares to resume operations.

“The aviation industry is requested to start developing protocols to allow for domestic flights to resume anytime from the 21st of June onwards.

“Airlines must ensure physical distancing by reducing passenger capacity and ensure the provision of sanitizers and personal protective equipment as well as carrying out temperature checks at the point of entry and departure and ensuring that airports are not congested by either travelers or airports staff,” he said.

On his part, the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, who explained that the team will commence developing the protocols as directed by the government, added that the ministry would consider both the technical and health aspect of the impact of the Covid-19 before reopening the airports.