FG okays Abba Kyari’s extradition to US over $1.1M Qatari school fraud

As part of the anti-corruption drive of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the government has approved the extradition of the suspended Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, to the United States for prosecution after being linked with the $1.1 million Qatari school fraud.

The government said that the extradition of the police officer was approved after it was discovered that the allegations made against him were not based on racial discrimination and political activities in the country.

It stated that the approval was based on the request received from the US government through its diplomat in the country, explaining reasons for their actions and that they discovered that they were logical and necessary.

This approval was made known by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami when he filed an application before the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja for Kyari’s extradition to the North American country.

The application filed before the judge on Thursday was marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022 and was brought before the court under the country’s Extradition Act.

Malami noted that the request was for the surrender of Kyari, who was a subject in a superseding three counts indictment, and that it was satisfied that the offence in respect of which Kyari’s surrender is not political nor is it trivial.

The AGF also expressed satisfaction that the request for the surrender of Kyari was not made to persecute or punish him on account of his race, religion, nationality or political opinions but in good faith and the interest of justice.

According to him, if surrendered, will not be prejudiced at his trial and will not be punished, detained or restricted in his personal liberty, by reason of his race, nationality or political opinions”.

The AGF said having regard to all the circumstances in which the offence was committed, it will not be unjust or oppressive, or be too severe a punishment, to surrender him.

Malami said he was also satisfied that Kyari has been accused of the offence for which his surrender is sought and that there was no criminal proceeding pending against Kyari in Nigeria for the same offence.

