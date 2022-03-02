FG okays $8.5m for airlifting stranded Nigerians across Ukraine’s neighbours

The Federal Government has approved the sum of $8.5 million for the airlifting of over 5,000 registered and unregistered Nigerians that became stranded in Poland, Romania, Hungary as well as Slovakia following Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory.

It also disclosed that three flights have been dispatched to the countries for quick evacuation of the stranded Nigerians from the countries where they were currently camped after leaving the troubled zones and were expected back on Thursday.

These were disclosed by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, and Permanent Secretary for the ministry, Gabriel Aduda, on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

Dada added that two flights from Air Peace and one from Max Air were expected to bring back the stranded Nigerians from the countries.

According to him, the flights will be embarking on a number of shifts until the process to bring back the stranded Nigerians is complete.

The Permanent Secretary, Aduda, added that the first batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine was expected to arrive in Nigeria on Thursday.

He said: “So far, we have the following records of evacuees received by Nigerian embassies at Hungary (650 persons), Poland (350 persons), Romania (940 persons), and Slovakia (150 persons).

“The capacity and route of the airlines are as follows: Max Air to Romania 560 persons, Air Peace to Poland, 364 persons and Air Peace to Hungary 360 persons”.

Aduda assured Nigerians that the government was intensifying efforts to ensure that the stranded Nigerians were brought back home safely.

