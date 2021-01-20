FG okays 65yrs retirement age for teachers

As part of measures aimed at ensuring quality teaching for students across Nigeria, the Federal Government has approved seeking the extension of the retirement age for teachers from 60 years to 65 years in the country.

As stated, the approval which was given by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was aimed at improving the nation’s education sector, students’ experience, and apex government drive to revamp the sector for maximum output.

The bill christened ‘Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021’ was approved during FEC’s first meeting of the year 2021, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said that plans had been concluded to send the bill to the National Assembly for consideration and possible approval.

He explained that the bill also seeks to give legal backing to new measures by the current administration to enhance the teaching profession in the country.

According to him, if approved by the lawmakers, the retirement age of teachers will move from 60 years to 65 while the years of service will also move from 35 to 40.

The minister listed some highlights of the bill include the introduction of bursary award, special rural posting allowances, and other measures to attract the best brains to the profession.